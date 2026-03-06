Major heritage attraction reopens after improvements

A major Welsh heritage attraction has reopened to visitors after a programme of upgrades aimed at improving the experience for thousands of people who visit each year.

Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil has welcomed visitors back following a short closure to carry out improvements funded through the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics tourism scheme.

The historic castle and park recently secured a share of the funding, delivered through Visit Wales, which supports projects designed to improve visitor facilities at tourist destinations across Wales.

The investment has funded a range of upgrades inside Cyfarthfa Museum and Art Gallery, including improved lighting and toilet facilities, enhancements to the reception area, shop and café, and upgrades to Wi-Fi and CCTV systems. A new audiovisual cinema display has also been installed to help present the site’s history to visitors.

Improvements have also been made across Cyfarthfa Park, with new signage and wayfinding introduced to help visitors navigate the grounds more easily.

New benches and bins have also been installed across the park to improve comfort, accessibility and cleanliness for those spending time at the site.

Officials say the changes are intended to create a more welcoming environment that encourages visitors to spend longer at the park and make greater use of its facilities.

The funding was awarded to Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, working in partnership with the Cyfarthfa Foundation, which is leading the long-term vision for the future of the historic park and castle.

While the latest improvements focus on enhancing the current visitor experience, wider plans are continuing to develop Cyfarthfa into a major tourist destination of local, national and international significance.

Last year the Cyfarthfa Heritage Area also secured £4.5 million in funding from the Welsh Government and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council to carry out urgent conservation works to the site. Those works are continuing externally.

Investment

The council and the Cyfarthfa Foundation are also exploring further funding opportunities, including an application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, alongside efforts to secure additional investment from the Welsh Government and charitable trusts.

Council leader Councillor Brent Carter said the funding represented an important step in protecting one of the town’s most significant landmarks.

“Cyfarthfa Castle isn’t just a building – it’s the heartbeat of Merthyr Tydfil’s rich heritage,” he said.

“This additional funding represents more than just money; it’s a commitment to preserving our community’s living history.

“While we know there’s still work ahead, our partnership with the Cyfarthfa Foundation shows our dedication to transforming this jewel in our crown into a vibrant landmark that future generations will cherish.”

Jess Mahoney, chief executive of the Cyfarthfa Foundation, said the grant would help deliver improvements now while longer-term plans continue to develop.

Built in 1825 as the home of ironmaster William Crawshay II, Cyfarthfa Castle is now a museum and gallery and remains one of Merthyr Tydfil’s best-known historic attractions.