Major housebuilding project including 156 homes delayed for over two years

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Work on a city’s largest council housebuilding project in decades is yet to start more than a year and a half after it was given planning permission.

The project will consist of 156 houses, bungalows, and flats off Brokesby Road, Bonymaen, Swansea, and will be built in phases.

The council’s planning committee unanimously approved the development at a meeting on December 3, 2024. Bonymaen councillor Mandy Evans, addressing the committee, said: “This is massive for us.”

She particularly welcomed the 26 four-bedroom homes which are to be included. “We’ve got big families who are struggling – struggling to live a decent life,” she said.

Speaking after the meeting deputy council leader Andrea Harrington said: “This is major step forward in our aims of creating more affordable housing in the city, adding to our existing housing stock.”

The council, when asked this month by the Local Democracy Reporting Service when construction would start and what progress had taken place behind the scenes, said a start date hadn’t been confirmed yet. It added that site investigations, statutory approval work, engagement, and procurement have been progressing and the first phase would be ready to start following the appointment of a design and build contractor.

‘Major Project’

Council leader Rob Stewart said: “Brokesby Road is a great example of the kind of development we want to see. It’s a major project that will provide homes for our tenants and important work is continuing behind the scenes to help bring it forward.”

The development will include green spaces, play areas, and walking and cycling paths. One of the planning conditions was around drinking water as Welsh Water said there was insufficient capacity at the time of the application to supply the 156 homes.

The Labour-run council has a target of providing 1,000 extra affordable homes between 2021 and 2031 and it reached 431 as of the end of March this year.

These include 101 new-build homes, converted council offices, and community centres, and the purchase of former council houses sold under the right to buy scheme brought in by Margaret Thatcher when she was Prime Minister.

“Behind every one of these homes is a person, a couple, or a family who now has a place to call home and that’s what this programme is all about,” said Cllr Stewart.

There are thousands of people waiting for housing in Swansea, although this includes council house tenants waiting for a transfer, and putting people up in bed and breakfast accommodation cost £7.2m in 2025-26.

The council recouped around £3.4m of this sum via Welsh Government funding, housing benefit, and Home Office funding for released prisoners and it has acquired two sizeable buildings to provide temporary accommodation, one of which is open.

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