Major housing development near Welsh village faces highway objection

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A council highway authority has raised concerns about a massive housing development outside a quaint Welsh village.

BDW Trading Ltd, a subsidiary of Barrat Redrow, filed plans with Vale of Glamorgan Council to build 232 homes at Church Farm in St Athan which has been controversial in the local community.

The proposal also includes a foodstore that could be as large as 20,000 sq ft.

During the planning process both the public and relevant council bodies are invited to either object or support the plans.

The Vale of Glamorgan Highway Authority objected to the proposal.

A letter sent to the council from the authority reads: “The current information and proposals fail to provide sufficient information to fully assess the highway and transportation impacts and fail to provide improvements which support local and national policies and legislation.

“The internal layout and parking levels have not been assessed in any detail as yet due to the fundamental issues highlighted.”

It continues: “Until such a time as the information is provided the highway authority would raise an objection to the proposals as they stand.”

Other “key issues” identified by the authority include the increase in pedestrians due to the development, especially as “the safety of pedestrians in the area is a longstanding issue with the highway authority”.

The lack of public transportation in the development plans and that “traffic surveys conducted have only been on one day and not a seven-day survey plus no speed survey has been conducted at the site entrance to confirm suitable visibility” are also raised as issues.

A spokesman for Barratt Redow told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are fully committed to ensuring the safety of both existing and future residents within the community and are disappointed by the Highway Authority’s response given the extensive discussions since 2022.

“The objection is largely concerned with design matters that can be addressed through further technical approvals.”

It continues: “While the response states that no public transport upgrades are included the scheme supports bus access and includes a contribution toward improved services and infrastructure in accordance with guidance from the Vale of Glamorgan.

“It also delivers pedestrian and transport enhancements, including a school link, a three-metre-wide footway/cycleway, and a new crossing on Gileston Road.

“We remain committed to working closely with the highway authority and local council to bring much needed new-homes to the region.”

The development plans are currently under consideration.