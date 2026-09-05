Major improvements announced for cross-border bus route

Nation.Cymru staff

Passengers using a cross-border bus route will benefit from later evening journeys and a new Sunday service from this weekend.

The changes are being introduced on the TrawsCymru T8 route, which connects Corwen, Ruthin and Mold in north Wales with Chester in England, from Sunday, September 6.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said the improvements would provide more opportunities for people to travel for work, education and leisure, as well as improving access to essential services.

A simplified fares structure is also being introduced as part of the changes, although TfW has not provided details of how individual fares will change.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper said: “These improvements to the TrawsCymru T8 service will make a real difference to communities in Corwen, Ruthin, Mold and Chester.

“Reliable, affordable public transport is essential to helping people access jobs, education and everyday services without the cost of running a car.

“Investing in bus services like this is a key part of our commitment to supporting people with the cost of living while building a more connected, sustainable transport network across Wales.”

The T8 currently provides connections between communities in Denbighshire and Flintshire before crossing the border into Chester.

Mark Jacobs, senior planning and development manager for TrawsCymru, said: “We’re delighted to be enhancing the T8 service, creating more opportunities for people to travel throughout the week.

“The introduction of Sunday services, extended evening journeys and simplified fares will make it easier for customers to access work, education, leisure activities and essential services, while providing a more consistent experience across the wider TrawsCymru network.”

TfW said it continued to review services across the TrawsCymru network to ensure they met passenger needs.

Passengers have been advised to check the new timetable before travelling.

Click here for the TrawsCymru website and updated timetables

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