Major incident declared over Welsh mountain wildfire

A major incident has been declared in north Wales due to the spread of a wildfire.

Emergency services are fighting the blaze near Sychnant Pass on Conwy Mountain.

People living nearby have already been evacuated from their homes and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has now declared a major incident in the area.

Service Delivery Manager Jami Jennings, of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Firefighters remain on scene working in challenging conditions to contain the fire and protect surrounding communities, property, infrastructure and the environment.

“The incident involves a co-ordinated response from multiple fire appliances, specialist wildfire resources and partner agencies.

“Due to the size and complexity of the incident, operations are expected to continue for some time.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid the affected area to allow emergency services to work safely and efficiently.”

Penmaenmawr Town Council has advised those living in parts of Capelulo, around the Fairy Glen public house, to evacuate the area due to smoke.