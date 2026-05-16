Major investment approved for specialist education expansion

Nation.Cymru staff

A major expansion of specialist education provision for children with additional learning needs has won strong public backing, with ministers also confirming funding for the first phase of the project.

Cardiff Council said the city-wide programme would create hundreds of new specialist places for pupils with additional learning needs (ALN), including autism, complex learning needs and emotional wellbeing difficulties.

The proposals, first unveiled in December 2025, form part of the council’s wider Education Inclusion Strategy and are intended to address rapidly rising demand for specialist support across the Welsh capital.

An extensive public consultation earlier this year involved parents, schools, governors, staff, learners and community organisations. The council said responses showed strong support for the plans, particularly around improving access to local specialist provision and reducing the need for long-distance placements outside the county.

Respondents also backed plans to strengthen both English and Welsh-medium specialist education.

The council said Estyn had concluded the proposals were likely to improve access, inclusion and educational outcomes for learners with the most complex needs.

Welsh Government funding for the first phase of the programme was confirmed in March, allowing the authority to move ahead with a major expansion of specialist provision across the city.

Phase one aims to create 462 new specialist places, including 276 places in special schools and a further 186 in specialist resource bases attached to mainstream schools.

The programme will include the creation of new specialist resource bases in primary and secondary schools, expanded capacity at existing special schools including Meadowbank, Tŷ Gwyn, Woodlands High School and Greenhill, alongside new and expanded Welsh-medium specialist provision.

Investment will also be made in adapted learning environments designed to better support pupils with complex needs.

Cardiff Council said the increase in demand for specialist placements had been driven by a range of factors, including improved survival rates for children with significant disabilities, increased identification of additional learning needs and growing emotional health challenges among young people.

‘Major step forward’

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for education, Councillor Sarah Merry, said: “These plans represent a major step forward for the city, creating fairer access to high-quality support and fostering a stronger sense of belonging for all learners,” she said.

“By widening opportunities and ensuring no child is left behind, we are laying the foundations for a more just education system and one that better supports those who need it most.”

The proposals will go before Cardiff Council’s cabinet later this month, following scrutiny by the Children and Young People Scrutiny Committee this week.

Subject to statutory approval, most of the new and expanded provision is expected to open from September 2026, with further phases planned.