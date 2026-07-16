Major investment sees 160 new homes developed across city centre

Dewi Williams

A £37 million regeneration programme has created 124 new homes in Newport city centre, with another 36 on the way.

Housing association, Hedyn, has invested in repurposing vacant offices, former commercial premises and historic buildings over the last five years.

Backed by more than £7.5 million in Welsh Government and Newport City Council grant funding, the developments have created opportunities for more people to live in the city centre by bringing vacant buildings back into productive use.

The latest plans in the city centre’s development is their Stow Hill project, which is creating 36 new apartments and commercial space above former retail units, increasing the number of homes developed to 160.

Newport’s population has grown to more than 150,000 in recent years, with more people moving in and placing pressure on the housing market. The city has also seen particularly strong growth among younger residents, with the number of 25- to 34-year-olds increasing by more than 27% since the last census.

The approach of developing unused city centre buildings reflects a growing trend seen in towns and cities across the UK, in an attempt to tackle housing need while supporting local businesses and rejuvenating high streets.

Momentum

Peter Crockett, Group Director of Growth at Hedyn, said: “Successful city centres need people to live in them. Every empty building brought back into use means more neighbours, more footfall and more life in the heart of Newport. These developments are helping create a city centre that people choose to call home.

“This momentum is continuing with work beginning at Factory Road for 43 new homes by Spring 2028, alongside the development of Hedyn’s new offices on Mill Street, further reinforcing Hedyn’s long-term commitment to, and investment in, Newport city centre.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Casnewydd Islwyn, said: “Newport has the longest waiting list in Wales with more than 12,456 households waiting for accommodation. Like Hedyn, I support initiatives to bring vacant buildings back into use and create more affordable housing.

“This is why I am pleased that the Plaid Cymru government has brought forward plans to develop a community right to buy scheme that has been absent in Wales despite being introduced in England more than 15 years ago.

“Regenerating our communities and ensuring the provision of safe and secure accommodation is in everyone’s best interests and I will continue to support any initiatives that promote that.”

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