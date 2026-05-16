Major investment sees new buses added to Cardiff Bus fleet

Passengers travelling in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan will soon see 20 new buses introduced across key routes in the region.

Cardiff Bus announced that the brand-new Volvo will officially enter service in the coming days across its network of services between Cardiff, Penarth, Dinas Powys, Sully and Barry.

With improved technology and passenger facilities, it is hoped the vehicles will offer a comfortable, smoother, and more efficient travel experience for customers and staff.

The transport provider said the major investment represents a continued commitment to providing a modern, reliable, dependable and high-quality public transport for customers.

Councillor Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the people of Penarth, Dinas Powys, Sully and Barry as it will significantly improve four bus services operating in these areas.

“It is part of wider investment in public transport after the Council also allocated additional funding for rural bus services in its latest budget. This work aligns perfectly with our Project Zero commitment to become a carbon neutral Local Authority by 2030 and carbon neutral County by 2050”.

Gareth Stevens, Commercial and Operations Director at Cardiff Bus, said: “We are delighted to welcome these 20 new Volvo buses into the Cardiff Bus fleet.

“This investment represents our commitment to providing a credible and affordable alternative to the car for many journeys.

“These new vehicles will allow us to deliver an even better experience for our customers and staff, with improved comfort and vehicle across our services between Cardiff, Penarth and Barry”.

For more information visit the Cardiff Bus site here, or follow @Cardiffbus on social media.