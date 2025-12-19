Major investment set to deliver innovative nursing and dementia care home

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A new specialist care home project has advanced with millions invested by government funding.

It forms part of plans to develop the Penrhos Polish Village, just outside Pwllheli.

The scheme moved a step closer yesterday, after Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet discussed the next stage in acquiring a £16.4million investment from the Welsh Government.

Cyngor Gwynedd, in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), are aiming to develop the major scheme near Pwllheli.

The initiative will not only provide much-needed essential nursing and residential care for residents of Llŷn and Eifionydd, but could also make a “significant contribution” to the local economy and jobs, councillors say.

Members welcomed the scheme during the council’s Cabinet meeting on December 16, where the Penrhos Care Home project was discussed.

The home is intended to offer a new, innovative, purpose-built care facility on the site of the Polish village of Penrhos.

It will provide a residential and nursing care home comprising 32 residential dementia beds and 24 nursing beds.

Eight of them will be nursing dementia beds, designed to modern regulatory standards, including full en-suite provision and dementia-friendly features.

Councillor Angela Russell, the local member for Llanbedrog with Mynytho, said: “It’s exciting news that plans for a nursing and residential care home at the Penrhos site are a step closer. It means a lot to me that the council is working with our local partners on this project.

“We know full well how difficult it is for families when there are no care beds available here in Pen Llŷn – people in the area have to move away from their homes and community when they are at their most vulnerable.

“That’s why this project is so important to us as a community – it will ensure care can be provided through the medium of Welsh locally. Funding from Welsh Government will mean we can build a future where people receive high quality care in their local area.”

With the cabinet’s approval of the outline business case it will be possible to secure over £16million of Welsh Government funding from the Health and Social Care Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF) to create a public sector partnership development at the Penrhos site, in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

This will allow council officers to proceed with the application to the Welsh Government and to submit a formal planning application during spring 2026, with a view to starting construction during 2027.

The hope is that the home will be finished and ready to welcome the first residents in 2029.

Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet member with responsibility for the adults, health and well-being department, said: “I am delighted that the council is able to work with our partners in the health and housing sectors on this ambitious project.

“There is a significant shortage of beds in nursing homes across the county, and the situation is even more serious in the Llŷn area where there is currently no public provision.

“Too many people from the area have to move away from their families and community when they are at their most vulnerable – the grant funding from the Welsh Government will directly contribute to creating a more resilient care system, ensuring access to care services through the medium of Welsh in their own communities.

“Without a doubt, this development will provide a major economic boost to the area, as we are investing in the construction process and there will be long-term opportunities within the care sector.

“There will be high-value, permanent jobs with the possibility of career progression in the new home.”

Angela Wood, executive director of nursing at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd on this exciting and innovative project to provide more nursing and dementia care closer to people’s homes and families in Pen Llŷn.

“The aim is to increase patient choice in the locality which will improve patient flow and timely discharge from hospital and ultimately help people to remain in their communities.”

The site concerns two acres of land which has been transferred to the council by housing association ClwydAlyn.

It will be developed alongside the association’s plans for homes, with health and care provisions on the site.

The housing development will provide homes primarily for people with support and care needs, including the current residents of Penrhos Polish Village and will also provide affordable housing for locals.