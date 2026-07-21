Major land deal unlocks next phase of £2bn Cardiff garden city

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A major land deal has paved the way for the next phase of a £2bn garden city on the outskirts of Cardiff.

House builder Edenstone Homes and the Codi Group, a housing society, have formed a joint venture to deliver Porth yr Awen, a £55m development of 184 new homes on the Plasdwr development, which aims to eventually deliver 7,000 homes in the west of the city.

The total 900-acre development site will border Radyr, Danescourt, Fairwater, Penrebane, and St Fagans.

Porth yr Awen will provide 127 open-market properties and 57 affordable homes offering a selection of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes and flats.

The affordable housing will include intermediate rental and low-cost homeownership options.

It is expected the first homes will be put on the market in early 2027 with the first residents expected to move into Porth yr Awen later in the same year.

Edenstone operations director Chris Edge said: “The initial phase of works will see the construction of a spine road into Porth yr Awen, creating access for the infrastructure works that will prepare this development and phases beyond for new homes.

“Once this access route is created work will commence on the homes along the tree-lined avenue.”

Simon Lewis, development manager at Codi, said: “It’s exciting to reach this stage of the project with work soon due to begin at Porth yr Awen.

“Every new development like this helps us provide more affordable homes for people who need them while creating places where communities can grow and thrive.

“Working alongside Edenstone we’re looking forward to bringing Porth yr Awen to life and creating a well-designed mixed-tenure neighbourhood that people will be proud to call home.”

‘Quality facilities’

The website for the Plasdwr development reads: “As Plasdwr emerges over the next generation it will bring more and more quality facilities for residents, neighbours, and visitors from further afield including one secondary and four primary schools, a district centre with shops, bars, and restaurants, parks, playing fields, allotments, and healthcare services.

“With construction of the first primary school under way Plasdwr is beginning to emerge. While further infrastructure is built over time the first Plasdwr residents have become part of their neighbouring communities.”

Planning permission for the first 630 homes was granted in 2016 with outline permission for the remainder of the 7,000 homes being approved in 2017.

Since then individual parts of the development have been approved intermittently.

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