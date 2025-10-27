Major milestone as 50,000 native oysters deployed in Welsh waters

A major milestone in marine restoration has been reached as 50,000 native oysters were deployed into a west Wales estuary.

The oysters from Câr-y-Môr seaweed and shellfish farm will form the foundations of natural, living reefs that will filter coastal waters, store carbon and provide shelter for marine life in Pembrokeshire’s Daugleddau Estuary.

The deployment is part of Natur Am Byth!, Wales’s largest natural heritage and outreach programme, delivered through a collaboration between nine environmental charities and Natural Resources Wales with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and support from Welsh Government.

Môr

Natur Am Byth! Môr, the marine arm of the programme, is lead by The Marine Conservation Society and builds on the Welsh Native Oyster Action Plan, working to scale up the restoration of native oyster beds within Wales.

Their aim is to recover the once-abundant native oyster species and the vital ecological roles it plays in filtering pollutants and supporting biodiversity in the estuary.

The Daugleddau Estuary is recognised for its protected habitats and species, but increasingly threatened by poor water quality, which it is hoped the oysters will help to improve.

In a further boost to the project, over 50,000 baby oysters have now moved house from Bangor University, where they were raised with support from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, to Tethys Oysters where they will grow to maturity.

At Tethys Oysters, they will be housed and nurtured at an oyster farm in Angle Bay, until they are older, larger and ready to follow in the footsteps of the recently deployed native oysters, with plans to restore them to the seabed in 2027.

This approach is designed not only to increase their chances of survival, but also to enable scientists to closely monitor their growth and wellbeing, ensuring they’re ready to thrive once deployed in our waters.

Milestone

Bridget Orchard, Wales Program Manager at the Marine Conservation Society said: “This is a major milestone in our efforts to restore native oysters to Welsh waters.

“These adult oysters are more than just a species reintroduction – they’re foundational to marine ecosystem health, and their return signals the beginning of a wider recovery.

“What’s especially exciting is that they lay the foundations for the estimated 50,000 baby oysters now being carefully raised, who will one day follow in their footsteps. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when environmental charities, funders and local communities come together with a shared vision for ocean recovery.”

This next vital phase of the project, which encompasses the ongoing storage and care of the baby oysters, is funded by FatFace and the FatFace Foundation, who are paving the way for long-term investment into the health of our ocean.

Carly Jones, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at FatFace said: “Supporting the restoration of native oyster reefs in Wales reflects our commitment to protect and restore the environments that sustain us.

“Through our People, Planet and Community strategy, we’re focused on making a tangible, lasting difference, and we’re proud to help enable this vital work with the Marine Conservation Society”.

This marks the first step towards the Marine Conservation Society’s new Atlantic Coast Programme, which will build on the wealth of oyster restoration knowledge and experience developed through the Natur Am Byth! partnership.

The programme aims to restore hero species such as oysters, seagrass, and kelp along the UK’s western coastline, helping to tackle climate change, purify our waters and rebuild lost marine habitats.