Major milestone for the Tywi Valley Path as two new sections open

Work on the Tywi Valley Path has reached an exciting new stage, with two brand-new sections between Llanarthne and Cilsan now open.

Further progress is expected in November, with the full route from Llandeilo to Llanarthne set to be completed, giving local communities and visitors the chance to explore one of the most scenic stretches of the valley.

The path set to be fully completed in the New Year and progress so far includes completion of the first section between Abergwili and Nantgaredig which officially opened in April.

The installation of two new bridges spanning the River Tywi and the River Cothi also marked a significant step forward in creating this flagship route.

View a map of the path’s current progress.

Spectacular landscapes

The Tywi Valley Path is designed for cycling, walking and wheeling and is intended for use by people of all ages and abilities.

The newly opened sections showcase spectacular landscapes with wild deer, peaceful boardwalks, and historic landmarks such as Dryslwyn Castle and Paxton’s Tower.

Once complete, the Tywi Valley Path will connect communities all along the valley, providing a safe and accessible route for active travel while celebrating the natural and cultural heritage of Carmarthenshire.

Cllr Edward Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, said: “The Tywi Valley Path is a project that brings together active travel, tourism, and sustainability.

“By connecting with the Heart of Wales line which stops at Ffairfach and Llandeilo and encouraging walking, cycling, and wheeling, it gives people more choice in how they travel while opening up the beauty of the valley for everyone to enjoy.”

Visitor-draw

The path is already proving popular, attracting a growing number of visitors each day, including walking groups such as the Dinefwr Ramblers, who are regularly enjoying the newly opened sections.

Cllr Hazel Evans Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “The opening of these new sections marks an exciting step forward for the Tywi Valley Path.

“This project not only connects communities but also showcases the beauty, history, and culture of the Tywi Valley. With two new bridges now in place and more sections opening this year, we are well on our way to creating a world-class walking, cycling, and wheeling route for residents and visitors alike.”

The Tywi Valley Path will also play a key role in supporting local businesses, attracting visitors, and celebrating the rich heritage and beauty of the valley.

By combining health, wellbeing, and tourism benefits, the project aims to strengthen Carmarthenshire as a fantastic place to live, work, and visit.