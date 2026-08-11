Major plans to transform seafront Civic Centre revealed

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Detailed plans to transform a city’s vast but “inward-facing” Civic Centre into flats, shops, cafes and an aquarium have been revealed.

There’d be ground and first-floor commercial and leisure use of the seafront building in Swansea with up to 138 one to three-bedroom flats above.

Included in the mix is an events space and an aquarium hosting interactive displays, exhibitions and real-life double-height fish tanks.

A key aim is to maximise the Civic Centre’s bay-facing location and create a destination where people want to come and spend time – and the beachfront promenade would be widened and improved.

The UK Government is providing £20 million towards the scheme, which is being taken forward following consultations by a council development partner called Urban Splash.

The company’s new change of use planning application described the Civic Centre, built in two phases between 1979 and 1984, as robust but “largely inward-looking” and occupying the land “in a defensive manner” like a castle surrounded by a moat. That will change if the plans are given the green light by the council.

Urban Splash development director David Warburton said: “We’re grateful to everyone who took part in the consultations and shared their feedback. We have taken those conversations on board and have now lodged our detailed planning application; it’s a significant step towards transforming this stretch of Swansea’s seafront into a vibrant hub that serves the local community and attracts visitors from across Wales and beyond.”

Planning documents said there has been overwhelming public support so far for retaining and re-purposing the four to six-storey building, improving the connection between the city centre and seafront and enhancing greenery.

Referring to the proposed aquarium the documents said visitors entering the operator-run attraction “are guided through a sequence of spaces designed to transform and deepen their understanding of marine life”. These spaces would feature a mix of digital and natural installations.

The aquarium’s first floor, meanwhile, would be geared more as an educational zone. From this floor visitors would pass through the gift shop before arriving at the building’s large central atrium, which would have food and retail outlets.

Some people living in the flats would have balconies; there’d also be a communal roof garden for them.

Parking for residents is planned onsite and through what the planning documents referred to as “managed use of the wider Civic Centre parking estate”, while no dedicated parking is proposed for people visiting the shops, cafes and aquarium.

Walking route

A new walking route is planned to the building from the indoor arena side of Oystermouth Road.

Further phases of redevelopment could create hundreds more flats in new buildings either side of the Civic Centre, and a saltwater lido is being explored at the bottom of the stepped coastal wall below.

Mr Warburton said: “We look forward to progressing the Civic Centre project and delivering something that Swansea can be proud of for decades to come.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in February this year Mr Warburton said the building was in good condition and “eminently convertible”. Referring to Urban Splash’s focus on regenerating existing sites, he said: “Our role is to recognise the inherent value in properties like this which others don’t.”

People will have the chance to comment on the application, which is being assessed by council planning officers.

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