Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A luxury holiday resort and spa has submitted a bid to build a water flume and “lazy river” outdoor area.

The Warren Resort Spa in Abersoch wants to create the feature which would have “cabanas” or wooden shelters and provides guests with areas to float, relax and socialise. It has submitted a full a full planning application for the development to Cyngor Gwynedd.

It would be a phased redevelopment and enhancement of the existing indoor and outdoor pool facilities and the the replacement of an existing water flume with a combined flume water slide.

It includes the reconfiguration of its existing outdoor pool, and the replacement of an existing water flume with a combined flume water slide.

The planned development is “contained within the established central leisure area of The Warren avoiding the need to develop other areas of the resort”.

The application stated: “This will have a positive economic impact on the local and regional economy.

“The proposal will involve the creation of 10 additional full time employment positions and approximately 15 additional, part-time employment positions when fully operational.

“Over £10 million has recently been spent by Haulfryn by upgrading work at the Warren, including building a new spa and leisure facilities, replacing the beach café and restaurant and upgrading the Warren Club.

“The significant investment that has taken place has created many new employment opportunities for the local workforce, not just for employees directly employed at the Warren but also for local trades and contractors many of whom are Welsh speaking.”

A consultation over the plans closes on December 11, 2026.

A second application has been submitted for an outdoor decking extension of an existing beach bar.

The extension to an existing outdoor terrace would provide additional seating, including a retaining structure, balustrade, pergola, and associated works, located at the Warren Sandbar Restaurant.

A consultation over the second proposal closes on December 10, 2026.

The applications were submitted by Haulfryn Ltd, through the agent Jeremy Lambe of Lambe of Planning & Design Ltd.