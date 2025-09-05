Major reform of Welsh meat promotion needed – Senedd committee

Sweeping reforms of the body responsible for promoting Welsh meat are urgently needed, according to a Senedd Committee.

The Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee is calling for “decisive action” following internal turmoil and leadership challenges at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

The committee says the Welsh Government should launch a full review of the governance and ownership, and consider the potential return of control to the Welsh meat industry.

These recommendations form part of a newly published report examining the effectiveness and future direction of the organisation responsible for the development, promotion and marketing of Welsh red meat.

The committee has highlighted concerns over financial sustainability, stakeholder engagement, and the need for clearer targets.

Standards

Andrew RT Davies, Chair of the Senedd’s Economy Trade and Rural Affairs Committee said: “Welsh beef and lamb are globally renowned for their quality, sustainability and animal welfare standards. Hybu Cig Cymru must reflect that in its leadership and delivery.

“After a difficult period marked by internal disruption and loss of confidence, this is a pivotal moment to rebuild trust, strengthen governance, and ensure the organisation is truly accountable to the levy payers who fund it.

“Stronger industry representation at the highest levels within Hybu Cig Cymru could have helped to prevent the recent turmoil in the organisation and foster better leadership.”

Support

The farmer added: “To prevent similar issues in the future, it’s crucial for us to make sure the industry’s voice is heard at every level.

“This is also a challenging time for farmers, with a lot of uncertainty around tax and financial support.

“This is why it’s more important than ever that Hybu Cig Cymru is focused on working hard on behalf of farmers, and the wider meat industry, to promote our premium red meat.

“The Welsh Government must now step up and act on these recommendations to secure the future of our red meat sector.”

The committee is recommending:

*Governance reform: Review HCC’s structure, including the potential return of ownership to levy payers and increased industry representation on the board.

*Financial sustainability: Clarify future funding plans and explore additional sources, including government support and service provision.

*Performance and accountability: Introduce measurable targets and transparent reporting to ensure value for money.

*Stakeholder engagement: Improve visibility and communication with farmers, processors and auctioneers.

*Collaboration: Increase joint working with other levy bodies and Farming Connect to reduce duplication and maximise impact.

*Promotion and impact: Strengthen evidence of marketing effectiveness, including use of loyalty card data to measure outcomes.

The committee has called for the Welsh Government to implement its recommendations to “revitalise” HCC, to be better equipped to promote Welsh red meat and support the farming sector through challenging times ahead.