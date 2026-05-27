Major refresh planned for ageing bus station clock tower

Amelia Jones

Work to refresh the a 20-year-old clock tower at a south Wales bus station is set to begin shortly as part of council’s programme to improve and transform outdoor spaces.

The project will see the tower re-rendered following more than 20 years of exposure to the weather, helping to improve the appearance of one of the main gateways into the county borough.

Work is due to begin on 1 June 2026 and is expected to take around four weeks to complete.

The refurbishment forms part of ongoing investment through the Bridgend County Borough Council’s Public Realm programme. Which aims to make public spaces across the county borough cleaner, and more welcoming environments for residents, visitors and commuters.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, some temporary changes will be introduced at the bus station.

The outside footpath serving bays 1 to 8 will be closed for the duration of the works. During normal opening hours, passengers will still be able to access the bays from inside the bus station building.

After the bus station closes each evening, services that would normally use bays 1 to 8 will instead operate from bays 9 to 11, located outside the main building near the bus station entrance. These temporary arrangements will apply after 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and after 4pm on Sundays.

Minimal disruption

All arrangements have been agreed with local bus operators to help minimise disruption and maintain services throughout the improvement works.

Cllr Gary Haines and Cllr Eugene Caparros, Cabinet Members for Communities and Environment (job share) both spoke positively of the works.

Cllr Haines said: “Bridgend Bus Station is one of the first places many people see when arriving in the town centre, so it is important that it creates a positive first impression.

“It is great to see investment through our Public Realm programme already delivering visible improvements in communities across the county borough.

Cllr Caparros added: “These works will help refresh the appearance of the bus station and ensure the facilities continue to meet the expectations of residents, visitors and public transport users alike.

“We appreciate there will be some temporary disruption while the refurbishment is carried out, and we would like to thank passengers and bus operators for their patience and cooperation during this period.”