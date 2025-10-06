Major regeneration project on track despite withdrawal of major backer

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A multi-million-pound regeneration project in a coastal town will still go ahead despite one of its key backers pulling out.

Associated British Ports (ABP) announced in May 2025 that it would no longer commit funds for the marina element of the Barry Making Waves project.

Local councillors had doubts over the future of the scheme as the marina formed a key part of the proposal that went to the UK Government as part of an application for funding.

However the leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, has confirmed the £19m project will go ahead without a new marina.

At a Vale Council cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 2, Cllr Burnett said she was “really looking forward to bringing this project to fruition”.

‘Amazing’

Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said the scheme will be “amazing” when completed and “act as a catalyst for further developments in this area of Barry”.

A report discussed by cabinet members at the meeting states funding for the project has been secured up until March 2028, which is the target completion date.

Vale of Glamorgan Council is partnering with The Ocean Watersports Trust and Cardiff and Vale College on the scheme.

It will see the Barry Dock Office in Ffordd Y Mileniwm transformed into a business hub, the creation of a new public park, and a new educational and water sports activity centre on The Mole.

Vale of Glamorgan Council is currently tendering via Sell2Wales the opportunity for an operator to take on the management of the Grade II*-listed Dock Office.

However the council intends to carry out the necessary refurbishment work at the building using the available grant funding.

Subject to the necessary planning consents being in place work is expected to begin during the 2026-27 financial year.

‘Market testing’

Vale council leader Cllr Burnett said in May she was “extremely disappointed” to learn from ABP they would no longer fund the marina element of Barry Making Waves.

The company’s decision not to commit funding for the marina scheme came after it conducted a market testing exercise.

It called the conclusion of the exercise “regretful” at the time but added it had already committed significant resources to the overall project and intended continue contributing to it.

Work to transform The Mole will see the former industrial site at Barry Waterfront remediated and a new spinal road built there to serve the site.

The educational and water sports activity centre will include meeting rooms, training rooms, function rooms, changing rooms, boat storage, and a cafe overlooking the water.

Opposition councillors at Vale of Glamorgan Council demanded answers on the future of Barry Making Waves after ABP’s announcement on the marina.

Plaid Cymru councillor Mark Hooper said he was surprised by the company’s announcement and asked whether Barry would still be allowed the funding to carry out the rest of the project.

Spending review

Concerns were raised over the status of millions in grant funding awarded to the Vale of Glamorgan after the UK Government announced that it was conducting a spending review following the general election.

However UK chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in October 2024 that the county would still receive money for levelling up projects.

The council’s report on Barry Making Waves also states the UK Government wrote to Vale of Glamorgan Council in September 2025 to “outline simplification changes to the Levelling Up Fund”.

According to the council this includes the UK Government no longer requiring councils to seek approval from Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government (MHCLG) for any changes to project activities and/or spend profiles subject to a number of conditions.