Major retailer confirms closure of flagship city centre store

Amelia Jones

A major high street retailer has confirmed it will close one of its flagship city centre stores later this year.

Marks and Spencer (M&S) said the proposed closure forms part of a wider strategy to reshape its store estate, with staff informed of the plans this week.

Its Oxford Street store in Swansea, which has been open since 1957 and operates as a full-line branch with a café, is expected to shut in late 2026, subject to consultation.

Writing to council leader Rob Steward, M&S Head of External Affairs Adam Hawksbee said age decision forms part of a UK-wide programme aimed at ensuring stores are in the “right space to deliver an excellent shopping experience”.

The retailer said the move follows a sustained decline in sales over the past 10 years, leaving the store no longer viable in its current format.

In a statement, the company said the programme is designed to ensure it has “the right stores, in the right place, with right space.”

The retailer acknowledged the impact on staff and shoppers, saying the proposal will be disappointing for some. The business added that it will prioritise supporting employees, including “exploring alternative roles at nearby stores wherever possible.”

‘Cannot support this decision’

Responding to the letter on social media, council leader Rob Stewart said: “Hugely disappointing decision by Mark & Spencer to begin consulting on the closure of the store in Swansea Oxford Street.

“Our thoughts are with the staff.

“We had successfully worked behind the scenes engaging with M&S senior decision makers to avoid this store being included in the previous rounds of M&S closures and have been encouraging M&S to invest.

“…While we don’t agree and cannot support this decision, we will to do all we can to retain the M&S brand in the city and therefore do what we can to help M&S find an alternative store location in Swansea.

“M&S have been clear this is not a Swansea decision but a strategic one. It is about the new business model that company are adopting.

“M&S are clear they recognise the significant regeneration that is underway, and they are keen to find an alternative location in Swansea.”

Extremely disappointing

A Swansea Council spokesperson added: “The news from M&S is extremely disappointing for staff and shoppers.

“M&S confirmed late yesterday afternoon that the current building and location is no longer suitable for their business model which has already seen 90 historic locations close and investment in new store locations

“We’ve spent several years actively working to prevent M&S closing at this location. We will continue working in the coming weeks and months to seek a new site that meets their needs and keeps M&S in the city.

“M&S recognises the significant Swansea regeneration which is under way and they stated they remain committed to exploring options for an alternative store location in the city.

“M&S has been very clear that this decision is not a reflection on Swansea as a retail destination, but forms part of its wider national strategy. We remain determined to ensure the city centre continues to grow and attract major brands.

“Our immediate thoughts are with the M&S staff, and we are committed to supporting them through this period of uncertainty.”

Despite the closure, efforts are ongoing to secure a new site and ensure the retailer remains part of the city’s future.