Major revamp approved for school with new sports and teaching block

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A new sports and teaching block for a Welsh city’s school has won the support of councillors.

Members of Newport City Council’s planning committee have given the green light to sweeping changes at the school, which will secure a new replacement for an ageing building earmarked for demolition.

Another building will be refurbished and its layout updated to provide a new entranceway and reception area.

The committee’s approval marks an important milestone in the plans to modernise the school.

Education officer Deborah Weston said the council and Welsh Government will jointly fund the project, which has been designed with school staff input.

“This is a long-awaited project and we’re really excited about what’s in store,” she said.

The committee heard “most” of the sports and performance areas will also be available for community use, outside school hours.

The new school entrance, meanwhile, is “long desired” and will create “improved safeguarding and access arrangements”.

Ms Weston said the project will deliver a “modern teaching environment” and new parking arrangements will reduce “significant” off-site issues.

Amid questions over deliveries and the movements of construction traffic during the building phase, senior planning officer Joanne Davidson confirmed lorries would be stopped from entering and leaving the site at the start and end of the school day.

She and Ms Weston reassured the committee the development would not lead to an expansion of the school or an increase in pupil numbers.

However, the school is collaborating with other city comprehensives to provide a wider range of courses for sixth-form students, and under this partnership those pupils will travel between sites for lessons.