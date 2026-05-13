Major river restoration project given green light with £1.4m funding

A major partnership initiative to revive one of Wales’ most culturally and ecologically significant rivers is to go ahead after receiving £1.4m in funding.

The Teifi Fyw — Living Teifi: People and Nature Together project aims to respond to the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and declining river health.

It also seeks to recognise the deep cultural significance of the Teifi and place local communities at the heart of decision‑making.

To this end, an initial two year development phase will bring together scientific evidence, local history, lived experience, and creative expression in restoration work.

The development phase will lay the groundwork for a five-year delivery programme, bringing investment to the project of over £10m, subject to future funding.

As well as benefitting the environment, the project will bring training programmes and green skills to local communities, landowners and land managers.

The Teifi Fyw project also aims to pilot new approaches to catchment-wide restoration and develop a flagship model to create change elsewhere in Wales.

In addition to the £1.4m grant from The National Lottery Heritage fund, the project has also received funding from the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales.

Jon Goldsworthy, Head of Strategic Projects at Natural Resources Wales said: “This announcement marks a significant milestone for one of Wales’s most important rivers and showcases the power of collaboration.

“No one organisation could deliver the scale of change we hope to achieve with Teifi Fyw. The project is driven by the expertise, lived experience, and commitment of communities and organisations who care deeply about the river.

“We are enormously grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to everyone who has helped bring Teifi Fyw to this point. As a coalition, we are excited to take the next steps and truly believe this is the start of something that can transform the area for generations to come.”

Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Teifi Fyw recognises the Afon Teifi as a living landscape shaped by nature and people over generations.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will help protect the river’s natural and cultural heritage while supporting communities to care for its biodiversity and stories long into the future.”

The Teifi Fyw project sits within the wider Teifi Demonstrator Catchment programme, which has united partners in the catchment since 2023.

It is coordinated by Natural Resources Wales in partnership with the West Wales Rivers Trust; Mining Remediation Authority; Strata Florida Trust; Mentera; Ceredigion County Council; UNESCO-MOST BRIDGES – University of Wales Trinity St Davids and The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

For more information about the project, and a full list of partners, visit the Teifi Demonstrator Catchment Project website.