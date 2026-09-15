Major road closures announced for Cardiff Half Marathon

Mark Mansfield

Drivers are being warned to expect widespread road closures and disruption when thousands of runners take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon next month.

The race takes place on Sunday, October 4, with restrictions beginning in the city centre several days before the event.

Cardiff Council said residents and visitors should plan journeys in advance and allow additional time, with the city expected to be exceptionally busy.

The first closure will come into force at 5am on Wednesday, September 30, when College Road between Museum Avenue and King Edward VII Avenue will shut to allow the race village and other infrastructure to be installed. It will remain closed until 11.59pm on Monday, October 5.

King Edward VII Avenue between Boulevard de Nantes and City Hall Road will close from 5am on Thursday, October 1, until late on October 5.

Further restrictions will be introduced from Friday, October 2, affecting sections of King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, Gorsedd Gardens Road and City Hall Road.

Vehicle access for private parking and deliveries will be maintained in parts of the Civic Centre until 9am on race day.

A much larger series of closures will then come into force on Sunday morning.

Between 4am and noon, North Road south of Boulevard de Nantes, part of the A4161, Kingsway, Duke Street and Castle Street will be closed.

Cowbridge Road East between Castle Street and Cathedral Road will also shut during that period.

North Road between Colum Road and Boulevard de Nantes will close from 6am until 10.45am, while Colum Road and part of Park Place will be closed between 10am and 3.10pm.

The biggest disruption will come from rolling closures along the half marathon route between 8.30am and 3.10pm, with roads reopening as soon as organisers consider it safe.

The route takes runners from Cowbridge Road East through Wellington Street, Leckwith Road and Sloper Road before heading along Penarth Road and across the Cardiff Bay Barrage.

It then passes through parts of Penarth and Cardiff Bay before returning via Lloyd George Avenue and heading towards the east of the city.

Runners will travel through areas including Adamsdown, Roath and Cathays, using roads including Richmond Road, Albany Road, Penylan Road, Ninian Road, Lake Road East and West, Cathays Terrace and Corbett Road.

The race will finish on Museum Avenue.

Security measures

Temporary security measures will also affect access to several residential streets, including Beatty Avenue, Queen Anne Square and Lady Mary Road.

Access to Cathays Cemetery will be available via Allensbank Road until Fairoak Road reopens.

Residents and businesses in Cardiff Bay are being provided with separate information about a diversion route intended to maintain access during the event.

That route will use Celerity Drive, Craiglee Drive, Letton Way, Lloyd George Avenue and Bute Place.

Normal access will resume as individual road closures are lifted.

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