Major road scheme attracts more public funding

A major road scheme in the Cynon Valley has received a further £2 million in public funding, as plans continue to progress on a long-proposed new link between key routes in the area.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has secured £2.01 million from the Welsh Government via the Cardiff Capital Region to support development of the Cynon Gateway Link Road.

The funding comes on top of £603,000 already earmarked by the council for 2026/27.

The proposed 1.2km road would connect the A4059 Aberdare Bypass with the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, creating a new link between Llwydcoed and Penywaun.

The scheme is intended to improve connections in the north of the Cynon Valley and reduce pressure on existing local roads.

The project has been under discussion for several years and forms part of wider regional transport plans.

Engineering firm AtkinsRéalis was appointed last year to help develop the scheme.

Council leader Andrew Morgan said the additional funding would allow work to continue.

“This is positive news for Rhondda Cynon Taf and especially for the north of the Cynon Valley,” he said.

“The Cynon Gateway Link Road is an important project that has the potential to improve connections, tackle long-standing transport challenges and support future investment in the area.

“We welcome this £2.01 million from Welsh Government and Cardiff Capital Region, which builds on the Council funding already committed. It means we can continue moving this major scheme forward.”

The funding forms part of the Cardiff Capital Region’s Regional Transport Fund for 2026/27, which supports local infrastructure projects across south-east Wales.

Supporters of the scheme say it could improve access across the area and make it easier for people and businesses to travel between communities. However, as with many road projects, questions around cost, environmental impact and long-term transport priorities are likely to be raised as plans develop further.

The council says it has continued to invest in transport infrastructure across the county borough in recent years, including road maintenance, flood works and active travel schemes.

No construction timetable has yet been confirmed, with further design and development work still required before the project can move to the next stage.