Major school development given the go-ahead by council

Plans to build a replacement school site in south Wales have been given the go-ahead as part of a council’s strategic school improvement programme.

The proposal will see construction of a new, purpose-built building for the English-medium Llangatwg Community School in Neath.

A report given to Neath Port Talbot Council bosses said the facility would eventually be able to accommodate up to 850 pupils on the existing school site in Cadoxton, along with provisions for pupils with additional learning needs.

Once completed it will include state-of-the-art classrooms along with flexible laboratories, roof terrace learning areas, IT suites, and a learning resource centre.

It will also feature a new sports hall and performance hall, with a range of external facilities including two sports pitches, three multi-use games areas and a forest school.

Additionally a modified parking arrangement will be constructed, with designated bus, car and taxi drop off areas.

The report read: “The submitted application is for the construction of a new comprehensive school and associated infrastructure works and the demolition of the existing school buildings at Llangatwg Comprehensive School.

“The new school is to be constructed within the existing school boundary, to the east of the existing school buildings on the sports fields of the school.

“The remainder of the site will be developed to provide a variety of sports facilities and parking provision for the school.”

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Phil Rogers of Cadoxton urged members to support the plan saying the new school was desperately needed.

Officers said they recommended the proposal, with the intended approach to construct the building in phases allowing the school to remain open throughout the development.

Following discussions, the plans were approved unanimously by councillors at the planning meeting held on January 20, 2026.

It comes just months after the approval of another new “net zero” school in August of 2025, which is set to replace the current Rhosafan Primary School in Sandfields, Port Talbot.

This site will cater for 420 pupils aged three to eleven, along with 90 nursery pupils with 12 places for additional learning needs.