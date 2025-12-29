Major shake-up sees fans gets early access to popular soaps online

Amelia Jones

Fans of Welsh language soap operas will no longer have to wait to catch up on the latest drama, with new episodes available to watch online from the early morning.

From Tuesday 6 January, complete episodes will be made available at 10am on the day of broadcast via S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, several hours before their scheduled television slots.

The soaps affected by the change are Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd, two of S4C’s most-watched dramas.

S4C Chief Executive Geraint Evans said the decision was driven by how audiences are choosing to watch television.

He said: “We are very aware that viewing habits are changing, and although there is still strong live viewing for both soaps on their first television broadcast, they are also among the most popular series on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.”

Senior producer of Pobol y Cwm Branwen Williams said the new arrangement gives viewers more control over when they watch.

“Having Pobol y Cwm on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer in the morning will mean our fans will be able to get their fix of drama while enjoying their toast and coffee. It gives them the power to watch whenever they want,” she said.

At present, Pobol y Cwm airs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 8pm, while Rownd a Rownd is broadcast on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8.25pm.

However, S4C said some special episodes featuring major storylines or significant plot developments will be reserved for their evening televisions broadcasts, to avoid spoilers.

One of the producers of Rownd a Rownd, Annes Wyn said the change reflects the growing number of viewers choosing to watch online: “We are very pleased to hear about this development as quite a few of our viewers are now watching online. This means they can watch before our normal broadcast time, as is convenient for them.