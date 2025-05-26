Major stateless nation conference to be held in Wales

Martin Shipton

An international body that promotes the interests of stateless nations is to hold a major conference in Wales, it has been announced by YesCymru.

The 2025 International Commission for European Citizens (ICEC) conference will be held in Cardiff on Saturday, July 5, at the iconic Old Library in the heart of the Welsh capital.

The event marks a significant milestone in the growing collaboration between European movements for independence and self-determination.

Hosted by YesCymru on behalf of Wales, this international gathering will bring together representatives from seven stateless nations: Wales, Scotland, Catalunya, the Basque Country, Flanders, Sud Tirol, and Veneto. All are united by a shared commitment to achieving democratic self-government and national recognition.

Self-determination

The ICEC is a transnational network working to promote the right to self-determination and peaceful democratic processes for stateless nations across Europe. ICEC advocates for the inclusion of these nations within the European framework and supports cooperation on political, economic, and cultural initiatives.

YesCymru was founded as a grassroots, non-partisan campaign for an independent Wales. With a focus on civic nationalism, democratic engagement, and a prosperous future for Wales, YesCymru sees itself as aiming to empower Welsh people of Wales to take control of their own destiny through independence.

The purpose of the 2025 ICEC Conference in Cardiff is to forge closer working relationships between the seven participating nations, fostering shared strategies, knowledge exchange, and solidarity in their respective campaigns for independence. The event will feature speakers, panel discussions, and cultural showcases, offering a platform to highlight each nation’s aspirations and challenges.

‘Celebration’

Phyl Griffiths, a spokesperson for ICEC Wales said: “We are honoured to host the ICEC conference here in Wales, this is more than a conference — it is a celebration of democracy, identity, and the shared pursuit of a better future for our nations.”

Geraint Thomas, a Wales representative for ICEC said: “Organising a transnational conference like this is a powerful opportunity to strengthen ties between our nations. By coming together, we share not only our challenges but also our strategies, ideas, and hope for the future. This collaboration lays the foundation for a new era of cooperation among Europe’s stateless nations — one rooted in mutual respect, solidarity, and a shared vision of democratic self-determination.”

The ICEC conference is open to the public, media, and all those interested in the future of European democracy. More details, including the day’s agenda and speaker announcements, will be shared in the coming weeks.

Declaration

The organisation had its beginnings in 2009 and holds meetings regularly. At a conference held in Scotland in October 2024, a declaration was signed aimed at seeing all campaigns for greater autonomy and independence in a European context.

Previously, discussions about Europe’s autonomy and independence movements treated each as an individual case separate from the others. The declaration aimed to send out the message that Europe was too centralised and that many nations and regions wanted either more autonomous power or full independence.

The objective was not only to place the continent’s autonomy movements into the context of widespread dissatisfaction with the centralisation of Europe but also to highlight that independence and autonomy movements led in proposing that Europe should be reformed through more democracy, not less.

The ICEC argues that both advocates for a European super-state and anti-EU populist movements believe that the future of Europe should, on the contrary, involve less democracy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

