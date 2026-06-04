Major step forward for first Welsh-medium ALN unit

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Plans for a first additional learning needs unit to teach children through Welsh in a Gwent borough have taken a step forward.

The proposed resource base be for children aged four through to 16, or reception class to Year 11, would be located at Pontypool’s Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw which is already an all through school for children aged three to 19.

The base would initially be established, with 10 places, for primary aged pupils in its first year with a review of need for subsequent years.

Torfaen Borough Council said children who currently meet the criteria for additional learning needs (ALN) placements either have to leave Welsh medium education or attend out of county schools.

The council first published its plans for the new base in January and its Labour cabinet considered the results of its seven week consultation at its June meeting where members agreed to publish a statutory notice of its intention to establish the base at Ysgol Gwynllyw.

Councillor Richard Clark, the cabinet member for education, explained if there are no objections, during the 28 day period that closes on July 7, he can take a decision to proceed. If there are objections they will have to be considered by the cabinet.

Strategic director Jason O’Brien said establishing a unit forms part of the council’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan which sets out how it intends improving learning of, and through, the language.

Council leader Anthony Hunt said: “I really welcome this report for four reasons.”

The Panteg councillor said: “We know ALN is a huge area of demand and it’s good we are providing extra provision and it is good to provide and promote Welsh medium provision.

“Thirdly it will free up places in English medium settings and it will end children being placed in out of county provision.”

The council has £110,000 available within its education budget for annual recurring funding, which is described as “sufficient” for the anticipated number of placements this year.

During the first consultation the council received responses from two governors, four headteachers, five members of school staff and 269 pupils who were given questionnaires at school.

Some questioned the location, including distance from Cwmbran, and Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, and transport.

Education inspectors Estyn said the proposal “appears likely to improve access to Welsh-medium specialist provision” but raised concern over attempting to cater for pupils aged four through to 16.

In response the council said it intends for the provision to be “all age” in the longer term but is being created as primary provision and secondary age pupils will have their own area or room while staffing and curriculum will be organised so it is “age appropriate”.