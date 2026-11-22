Nation Cymru staff

A new and improved TG4 Player is now live, marking an exciting new chapter in the digital future of the Irish language, as the broadcaster celebrates 30 years on air.

Recently launched to coincide with TG4’s 30th anniversary, TG4+ offers audiences in Ireland and around the world a more modern, engaging and immersive way to discover and enjoy Irish-language content.

The new platform provides access to an extensive library of:

690+ box sets,

9,200+ programmes

4,600+ hours of content

50+ hours of optional Irish-language subtitles across drama and film

It is easier than ever now for audiences to explore and enjoy their favourite TG4 programmes, documentaries, drama and entertainment.

To mark the launch, the full second series of the acclaimed Irish-language drama CRÁ is available on TG4+ giving audiences the opportunity to watch the entire series.

Joan Ní Éanacháin, Multiplatform Editor TG4 said: “TG4+ represents a shift in how we think about our content, not simply as programmes to broadcast, but as stories to discover, explore and enjoy long beyond their original transmission.

“Our strategy is to unlock the full value of TG4’s content, bringing our rich archive together with new, original productions to create a compelling digital destination for Irish language storytelling. It’s about giving audiences more reasons to come to TG4+, more to discover when they arrive and more reasons to return.

“As viewing habits evolve, we want Irish language content to be part of everyday digital life, reaching new audiences, strengthening engagement and ensuring TG4’s distinctive voice continues to grow at home and internationally.”

As a new feature, to further enhance user experience, TG4+ offers 50 hours of optional Irish-language subtitles across drama and film, giving learners the opportunity to improve their Irish learning by watching, listening to and reading the language simultaneously.

The feature also gives habitual Irish speakers the option to watch content using Irish-language subtitles, supporting different audiences ways of engaging with Irish-language programming on the platform and reflecting the normalisation of subtitle use on streaming platforms.

Speaking about the launch, Peadar Ó Flatharta, Platforms Manager at TG4, said: “The launch of TG4+ marks an exciting new chapter for TG4 as we celebrate 30 years of broadcasting. Our aim was to create a more modern, engaging and user-friendly experience, making it easier for audiences to discover and enjoy the wealth of Irish-language content available.

“With thousands of hours of programming, full box sets and exclusive content, TG4+ offers viewers more choice and flexibility in how and when they watch. This is an important step in ensuring TG4 continues to connect with audiences in Ireland and around the world.”

TG4+ represents a significant step towards TG4’s ambition to become a platform-neutral, multimedia public service broadcaster. The new service is designed to make Irish language content more accessible and discoverable, responding to changing viewing habits and allowing audiences to enjoy programmes at a time and place that suits them.

The development of TG4+ has been a collaborative creative effort, bringing together their in-house design team, Red Bee Creative and 8Bytes. Together, they have brought the TG4 brand into a contemporary digital experience that reflects the spirit of Súil Eile creating a space where audiences can discover, enjoy and return to.

Access TG4+:



To access TG4+ please update the TG4 app or go to app store to download TG4+

TG4+ on the AppStore: https://nasc.tg4.tv/TG4plus-AppStore

TG4+ on Google Play: https://nasc.tg4.tv/TG4plus-GooglePlay

Register for full benefit of the improved FREE TG4 Player by signing up here: https://nasc.tg4.tv/Cláraigh