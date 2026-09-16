Major traffic changes to begin as work on Cardiff Crossrail steps up

Mark Mansfield

Motorists face eight months of disruption as the next phase of work on a £100m transport project gets under way.

Traffic arrangements around Callaghan Square, Bute Street and West Canal Wharf in Cardiff will change as construction of the first phase of Cardiff Crossrail moves into its next stage.

The latest phase of work begins on September 17, with new temporary traffic arrangements coming into force from September 20.

The changes are needed to allow major utilities beneath the carriageway to be diverted, including a high-pressure gas main, telecommunications infrastructure and water mains.

Bute Street from Butetown will remain open to northbound traffic at its junction with Callaghan Square, but drivers heading towards Herbert Street and Tyndall Street will have to turn left.

They will then be able to travel west or use the Callaghan Square roundabout to head north or east.

There will be no southbound access to Bute Street from the Callaghan Square junction, while streets south of the square off Bute Street will only be accessible from the south.

Diversions will be available via Lloyd George Avenue and Dumballs Road.

The temporary arrangements are expected to remain in place for around eight months.

Cardiff Crossrail is a joint project between Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales, backed by £100m from the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Its first phase will create a new tram-train route between Cardiff Central railway station and Cardiff Bay, including a twin-track tramway through Callaghan Square.

A new station at Loudoun Square is already under construction, while new tram platforms are planned at Cardiff Central and an additional platform at Cardiff Bay.

Cardiff Parkway

The longer-term ambition is for a wider Crossrail network linking Plasdŵr in the north-west of Cardiff with Cardiff Parkway station in the east.

Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning and transport, said: “Cardiff Crossrail is one of the most important transport projects currently being delivered in the city and will help create a greener, more sustainable and better-connected Cardiff.

“The work taking place beneath Callaghan Square is highly complex and involves the diversion of critical utilities that serve businesses and residents across the city. These works are essential before the tram infrastructure can be installed.

“We appreciate that the changes to traffic arrangements will cause some disruption and would like to thank residents, businesses and motorists for their continued patience while this vital project progresses.”

Further phases of traffic management will be required over the next two years, including additional closures on sections of Bute Street and changes to routes around Callaghan Square.

Drivers are being advised to plan journeys in advance and use alternative routes where possible.

A public drop-in session will take place at the CCHA Culture and Media Centre in Loudoun Square from 4pm to 7pm on September 17, where residents and businesses can speak to the project team and contractor GRAHAM.

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