Major transformation of ‘neglected and unsafe’ city centre space approved

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to transform a “neglected and unsafe” city centre space into a tree-lined public square have been given the go-ahead.

Cardiff Council planners have approved the overhaul of Kingsway, which will create a largely pedestrianised civic space with new trees, seating and views towards City Hall and the National Museum.

Planning documents call the current Kingsway area “neglected and unsafe” with heavy traffic, poor pedestrian crossings and an ageing underpass.

It continues: “Poor maintenance – such as worn road markings, dated surfaces – reinforce the sense of decline, while vehicle pollution added to the area’s unappealing character.

“As a result, Kingsway has become a place that people pass through rather than a destination, contributing to a long-term perception of it as run-down.”

The aim of the scheme is to transform one of the city’s key urban corridors into a vibrant civic space. The main space of the public square will be centred around the meeting point between Boulevard De Nantes and the Kingsway junction. It was put forward in response to the need for “enhanced pedestrian and cycle connectivity, improved accessibility, and a more engaging public realm”.

According to the plans, the project would deliver a completely pedestrianised area with well-lit crossings, wide pavements and integration with Friary Gardens and Cathays Park in addition to other urban greenery, benches and small cafe spill-outs.

It is also proposed that public art, which draws on Cardiff’s history, be included in the public square as well as space for events or temporary installations.

Vehicle access to the new civic zone is planned to be “highly restricted” and the only vehicles allowed on site are expected to be for maintenance purposes or during organised events.

Cycling infrastructure is to be integrated into the project and will connect to existing and proposed citywide cycling routes. However, the space is not intended to be a primary cycling route.

Planning documents read: “By prioritising pedestrians and cyclists, and limiting vehicle access to controlled situations, the Kingsway public realm provides a safe, adaptable, and people-focused environment that supports sustainable mobility, social activity, and the long-term vitality of Cardiff’s city centre.”

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