Major update on series of live events in capital

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been submitted to use a popular Cardiff park for a major series of live events again this summer.

Cardiff Council has lodged plans to use Blackweir Fields in Bute Park as a concert venue to bring Blackweir Live back to the city.

Unlike Blackweir Live 2025, which was the first time the event was held, planning permission is now being sought for the 2026 iteration.

Planning permission was not sought last year on the basis that planning law allows a temporary change of use of parks for less than 28 days, which Blackweir Live was expected to fall in.

However, a later report found that, including set-up and clearing, Blackweir Fields was affected for 37 days.

According to the planning application, “the proposal involves the temporary use of Blackweir Fields until the 31st August 2031 inclusive for a period of up to 42 days (including site set up and removal), facilitating a series of live concerts.”

In the past, the concert series proved controversial, with many groups who used the park raising concerns about the impact of the event on the park grounds such as cricket pitch degradation and environmental damage.

Concerns were also raised about traffic, noise, and access concerns in relation to the series of gigs.

However, other groups, such as local pub owners, praised the event for the additional revenue it generated.

At the time, Cardiff Council said revenue generated from the event can be reinvested into the city’s grassroots music scene and parks.

However, it refused to answer a freedom of information request in 2025 asking how much the local authority made from the Blackweir Live gig series that year.

The return of the gig series was announced in September 2025 shortly after a survey on that year’s event was published.

Blackweir Live 2025 saw tens of thousands of people in attendance with big names such as Stevie Wonder, Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette and Slayer leading the live performances.

It was hailed as a major success by organisers Depot Live and Cuffe and Taylor.