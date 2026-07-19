Major waterfront regeneration plans move a step

Kieran Molloy – Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new water sports centre and up to 100 homes at a waterfront site have moved a step closer after narrowly winning councillors’ backing.

The outline proposals for Barry Waterfront, submitted by the Vale of Glamorgan Council and Lovell Homes, were approved by the planning committee by nine votes to seven.

They are the latest attempt to regenerate the site following earlier proposals for a marina and business incubation centre, which were later abandoned.

Planning documents state: “The project will include new college and community facilities which will include offices, educational/training rooms, and a café area overlooking the water as well as changing rooms, toilet facilities, and boat storage.

“These facilities will comprise three elements: boat storage, watersports activity accommodation, and public/education/hospitality space.”

Charlotte Raine, a major project manager at the council, said the new proposal “represents a high quality design-led mixed waterfront scheme”.

She added: “The proposed watersports centre offers enormous benefits. It will provide a permanent solution for training, education, recreation, and community activities.”

Cllr Shirley Hodges, who is not part of the committee, spoke against the application as a ward councillor.

She said: “Is this the transformational regeneration that the people of Barry were promised?

“The economic offer that helped justify this regeneration has been significantly reduced and altered.”

She also criticised the increase in the number of houses being built as part of the scheme – an increase from 65 to 100.

The Plaid Cymru member said: “Regeneration is about the quality and legacy of what is delivered – not simply the number of homes built.”

Cllr Nic Hodges, who is part of the planning committee, also criticised the plans.

He said: “The residents down there do not want this scheme.”

Cllr Hodges added: “The scheme plainly no longer achieves the wider place-making ambition.”

Cllr Mark Wilson supported the application and cited the need for housing in the area.

He said: “It’s going to be delivered for the people of Barry on an affordable basis. This is something that we desperately need in this area of Barry.”

Cllr Ian Buckely was disappointed the marina was no longer part of the plans, as “everyone wanted to have the marina”, but still said the benefits of the watersports will be “significant for the people of Barry”.

As only outline permission has been granted further details will be revealed through the course of new applications.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.