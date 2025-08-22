Major Welsh Independence March planned in north Wales

Stephen Price

Thousands are expected to take part in a march for Welsh independence which takes place in north Wales this autumn, following a huge turnout in Barry earlier this year.

Rhyl will take centre stage in the campaign for Welsh independence on Saturday 18 October 2025this autumn in an event organised by YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOBCymru).

Since 2019, independence marches have taken place in towns and cities across Wales, with over 6,000 people marching at the most recent march in Barry in April.

The marches have shown the growing momentum for Welsh independence and have brought together communities from every part of the country in a shared call for an independent Wales.

Bleddyn Williams, a local resident from Rhuddlan and one of the organisers, said: “For too long, communities like Rhyl have been ignored and left behind by governments of all colours in Westminster.

“This march is about showing that people here on the north Wales coast – and across Wales – are ready for change. Independence offers us the chance to build a fairer Wales, where decisions about our economy, our resources and our future are made in Wales, not in London.”

Crown Estate

The March for Independence in Rhyl will pass through one of the most deprived wards in Wales, an area that organisers say has endured decades of economic decline, chronic underinvestment, and a lack of meaningful action from successive Westminster governments.

The announcement comes just weeks after the UK Government once again refused to transfer control of the Crown Estate to Wales, despite every council in Wales supporting it.

Control of these assets, already transferred to Scotland, Yes Cymru say, would allow Wales to directly benefit from its own natural resources.

In an update to supporters, Yes Cymru wrote: “Rhyl Flats and Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farms are part of the Crown Estate portfolio. They generate huge revenues, yet the economic benefits flow out of Wales rather than staying to support local jobs and services.

“These wind farms should be powering jobs in North Wales, not profits for Westminster. This refusal is the latest example of why Wales cannot depend on Westminster to act in its best interests, regardless of which party is in power.”

Independence

Geraint Thomas, on behalf of AUOBCymru, said: “Every march for independence shows the growing confidence of the people of Wales.

“In Barry we saw thousands on the streets, and in Rhyl we hope to see thousands more. Westminster has failed our communities for generations, and only independence gives Wales the power to shape its own future.

“This movement belongs to everyone – families, young people, communities from every corner of our country – all standing together to demand a better future. I encourage all who believe in an independent Wales to join us in Sunny Rhyl on 18 October!”

The event has been described as “family-friendly”, “with a warm welcome for everyone, whether you are a long-time supporter of independence or simply curious to find out more.

It aims to “bring people together from all over Wales to celebrate our nation, share ideas, and demonstrate the growing strength of the movement for a better future.”

March for Independence, Rhyl, takes place at 1pm on Saturday 18 October 2025. The gathering point and full route will be announced in the coming weeks

