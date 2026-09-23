Major Welsh road race to be streamed live for spectators at home

Spectators will be able to watch all the action from one of the country’s biggest road races live from home next month, as thousands of runners take to the streets of south Wales.

The 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon will be streamed on the Run 4 Wales and European Athletics YouTube channels, featuring all of the race, highlights from the elite races, and every participant’s finish line moment on King Edward VII Avenue.

The livestream will be available online for those watching friends and family from home, while spectators attending the race in person will also be able to follow the coverage on big screens around the event village.

As in previous years a special highlights programme will be available to view on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from Monday 5 October.

The programme will then be distributed on over 37 channels and streaming services including British Eurosport, Free Sports, Bike Channel, Horizon Sports and Endurance Sports TV.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers at Run 4 Wales, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to continue offering more ways for people to get involved in the Cardiff Half Marathon if they’re not able to make it to the city in person.

“The streaming service allows anyone who isn’t able to make it to the Welsh capital on race day to soak in the atmosphere and spot their loved ones crossing the finish line, while the highlights programme allows everyone – including those who have taken part in the event – relive their favourite race day moments.”

Watch the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday 4 October on the race’s site here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.