Major work on power infrastructure in Swansea starts next week

National Grid is starting work on a major upgrade of power supplies in Swansea from next week.

The project involves upgrading cables between Swansea Uplands and Townhill, ensuring that the local energy infrastructure can support both current and future demands.

The programme of work is scheduled to begin the week commencing Monday 4 August 2025 and is expected to take several months.

Excavation work

Contractor Balfour Beatty will be carrying out excavation work along Townhill Road, including sections of the pavement and road.

National Grid says it will make every effort to minimise noise and disruption, but due to the nature of the work, there will be some unavoidable impact, including machinery and safety barriers in the area.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times, but there may be periods when residents are requested to avoid parking in certain areas to ensure safety.

Ryan Davies, National Grid Electricity Distribution Head of Operations for Swansea, said: “We are carrying out vital reinforcement work in Swansea to improve the resilience and reliability of the city’s electricity supply.

“These upgrades will help to meet new and future demand for electricity and allow us to restore power quickly if there are outages, supporting economic growth by ensuring a reliable energy supply for local businesses and the community.

“We recognise there’s never an ideal time for this type of work, but we have scheduled the start of work during the school holidays to minimise disruption as much as possible. We’d like to thank residents and motorists in Swansea for their patience while we complete the project.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

