Majority of adults who expect to run out of cash in January ‘in red by Thursday’

More than a third (35%) of people expect to run short of cash before the end of January, as winter bills and Christmas spending take their toll, a survey indicated.

And the majority (51%) of those who will run out of money this month expect to have used up all of their monthly income by Thursday (January 15), according to research for money platform Intuit Credit Karma.

One in seven (14%) people are planning to take out new credit products in January to cover the shortfall and get ahead of their expected debt, the survey suggested.

Credit Karma’s platform data indicated that January 8 was the most popular day to apply for credit products in 2025.

Eleonore Hajek, head of product for UK and Canada at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “The new year is often when people take stock of their finances, but for many, that moment of reflection can quickly turn into concern, especially around mid-January when the reality of festive spending and a longer time between pay cheques catches up with you.”

She said those considering a balance transfer card should make sure they understand the terms, and have a clear repayment plan in place, “so January becomes a turning point rather than a pressure point”.

Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in December.