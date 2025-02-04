Majority of staff at Welsh historic site will face redundancy

The majority of staff employed at a historical site in Wales will face redundancy, it has been revealed.

Caerphilly Council announced the closure of the historic manor house, Llancaiach Fawr, in December.

The majority of the remaining Llancaiach Fawr staff will no longer be employed by the council and will be made redundant.

Council employment

A council official said that 15 members of staff were still employed at the Tudor Manor House, following its closure in December.

The official said that their employment with the council would end by the end of next month if there was no suitable alternative employment for them.

Just two of the original 28 staff at historic Llancaiach Fawr staff have been offered alternative roles at Caerphilly Council.

‘Flawed decision’

Councillor Lindsay Whittle said: “It is shocking that so much expertise is being lost as a result of a flawed decision by the Labour Cabinet made against the overwhelming view of the public and many councillors.”

She added: “I feel so sorry for the committed staff.”

Senedd Member Delyth Jewell added: “This is no way to treat the hard-working staff who’ve brought so much delight and wonder to visitors. So many of us visited Llancaiach Fawr as schoolchildren and were taken “back in time” by the actors. And now all those years of their experience are being discarded.”

The MS labelled the choice “a short-sighted, callous decision.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

