Majority support banning foreign ownership of UK media, survey finds

Nation.Cymru staff

Nearly two-thirds of people across the UK support banning foreign ownership of national media organisations, according to a new opinion poll.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by the Media Sovereignty Act Campaign, found that 63% of respondents would support preventing foreign-based individuals and companies from owning UK media organisations.

The same proportion also backed proposals to stop any one company or individual from owning more than one national newspaper or commercial broadcasting corporation.

The campaign is calling for a new Media Sovereignty Act that would overhaul media ownership rules, arguing that too much influence is concentrated in the hands of a small number of wealthy individuals.

Its proposals would limit ownership of UK national media organisations to individuals and companies based in the UK. They would also prevent any individual or family from owning more than 20% of a major national media organisation.

If introduced, the measures would affect media groups owned by figures including the Murdoch family and Viscount Rothermere.

The poll also found broad support for other reforms, with 72% backing a requirement for national newspaper publishers to join an independent press regulator. Some 62% supported a levy on large social media companies to help fund independent and local journalism.

Transparency measures also received strong backing, with 78% saying think tanks should publish the identity of their donors and 75% saying they should disclose how much each donor contributes.

Support for ending foreign ownership was found across the political spectrum, with majorities among supporters of the main political parties, including Reform UK voters. Similar levels of support were also recorded among both Leave and Remain voters.

Media Sovereignty Act Campaign director Caspar Hughes said the findings showed people wanted greater diversity in media ownership.

“It’s clear that ordinary people recognise the immense harm and suffering caused by the billionaire-owned press,” he said.

“To have a free and fair democracy, media ownership must be spread across all sections of society, not just the 0.0001%. It is time for us to take back control.”

Campaign director Donnachadh McCarthy said the proposals were intended to ensure those controlling the UK’s media were accountable to people living in the country.

The campaign has launched a parliamentary petition calling for the reforms. If it reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

The YouGov survey questioned 2,097 adults across the UK online between 6 and 7 July.

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