Male suicide rates in Wales highest in the UK

Ella Groves

Research released today (3 December) from the Centre for Policy Research on Men and Boys (CPRMB) has found that male suicide rates in Wales are the highest of any UK nation.

6,723 men have died from suicide in Wales since 2000, with 337 men dying by suicide in 2024 alone.

The analysis found that the problem varies in severity along geographic lines with Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire having the highest rates of male suicide.

Since 1981, when records began, the male suicide rate in Wales has increased by 56%, with men representing 3 in every 4 suicides in Wales.

Comparatively, the female suicide rate has dropped by 24% since records began.

The rate of suicide for women is 6.8 out of 100,000 – a figure in stark comparison with the male rate of 25 out of every 100,000.

The CPRMB has emphasised however that this is not a zero-sum-game nor should it be seen as a competition.

Mark Brooks, Policy Director of the CPRMB, said: “Every life lost through suicide is a tragedy, and the latest official figures on male suicide rates in Wales are a huge concern.

“They continue to rise, are the worst ever in Wales and now are the highest in the UK. There needs to be a specific strategy and plan solely focused on male suicide, and more broadly, men’s health.

To deal with any problem it’s really important to properly understand it, and if we fail to look at the problem of suicide without looking at gender, we will never make significant inroads into prevention. We need to know why so many men in Wales are taking their own lives, a tragedy for those men and their families, friends, workmates, and all who love them.”

The CPRMB has called for a national strategic response, criticising the lack of focus on male suicide rates by the Welsh Government.

As such they have presented two policy proposals: the implementation of a Men’s Health Plan in Wales; and a gender-sensitive approach to the problem of suicide in Wales.

There is already a Women’s Health Plan in Wales, and the Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting, has recently announced the creation of a Men’s Health Strategy for England – the first of its kind in the UK.

The CPRMB have criticised a lack of reference to men in the Welsh Government’s suicide prevention plans, although they recognise the government plan does include an aim for “an annual reduction in the number and rates of suicide and attempted suicides.”

In response to the research, the Welsh Government said: “Earlier this year we published our new Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Strategy, which draws on people’s experience and aims to reduce the rates of suicide and attempted suicides.

“We are developing same-day, open access to mental health support to ensure people can receive compassionate and person-centred support, whenever they need it.. This service will be open to those experiencing suicidal ideation, those in crisis, and those at immediate risk of suicide.

We are also investing more than £2m in the National Centre for Suicide Prevention and Self-harm Research at Swansea University through Health and Care Research Wales, marking a significant advance in understanding suicide risk, particularly among men, and how we can offer timely support.”

For help and support call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected].