Male voice choir joins forces with Wrexham AFC in commercial celebrating Welsh heritage

The Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir and Wrexham AFC have teamed up for a newly launched TV commercial, titled Wrexham x United Third Kit, celebrating the release of the club’s 2025 football kit.

The commercial, which premiered on 31 July, is a tribute to Welsh identity, community collaboration, and the enduring global bonds of Welsh culture.

At the heart of the commercial is a studio-recorded version of the iconic Welsh anthem Yma o Hyd, performed by the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir.

Transatlantic connection

Filmed on one of the hottest days of the year on a remote island off Anglesey, North Wales, facing into the Irish Sea, the choir sings toward Patagonia, symbolising a transatlantic connection to Welsh settlers in Argentina.

In a moving visual exchange, the commercial features a Patagonian choir singing back across the ocean, echoing the shared heritage and cultural pride that links communities thousands of miles apart.

This collaboration between Wrexham AFC and the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir reflects a broader celebration of local unity and cultural resilience.

With 22 choristers from Froncysyllte and a similar number from Patagonia, the project highlights the power of music to bridge generations, geographies, and histories.

The colours of the new kit, inspired by the Welsh flag and Patagonian symbolism, further reinforce the theme of connection, pride, and shared identity.

‘Privilege’

Simon Atkinson, Press Officer for the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir, said: “There are many things about singing that bring us joy — but being involved in a collaboration for our Wrexham community is extra special!

“We had great fun doing this and we are, as always, grateful to Wrexham AFC for the privilege.”

In a time of renewed interest in Welsh culture and its global reach, the commercial celebrates the enduring spirit of the Wrexham community and the cultural richness of Wales.

The Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir shared their honour to be part of a project that not only celebrates football, but also the voices and stories that make Wales resonate across the world.

