Male voice choir to perform ten concerts in one day for Alzheimer’s charity

A Welsh male voice choir is preparing to stage an ambitious one-day musical marathon across south Wales in aid of charity.

Côr Meibion De Cymru – The South Wales Male Choir will take on the Ten Bandstands Challenge, which will see them perform ten concerts in a single day.

Through what is hoped will become an annual event, the choir aims to celebrate and preserve the “powerful cultural force” of the Welsh male voice choir tradition.

In addition, the choir wants to “showcase south Wales as a vibrant, post-industrial, confident, music‑loving nation with the energy and desire to make a difference.”

On 31 May 2026, the choir will create a “red wave of singing”, beginning at 7 am at The Rath Bandstand in Milford Haven.

Côr Meibion De Cymru will then travel east, singing at iconic locations including Tenby’s Castle Hill Bandstand and Llandeilo’s Penlan Park.

The day of concerts will conclude with a visit to Belle Vue Park in Newport and a final performance at Cardiff’s Victoria Park at 8 pm.

The event is being held in aid of Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, with an initial fundraising target of raising £5,000, highlighting the support for good causes and communal spirit that are central to the male voice choir tradition.

Rob Shufflebotham, Public Relations Officer for the Choir, who came up with the initial idea for the Ten Bandstands Challenge, said: “We are thrilled and delighted by the response this challenge is generating – from the general public, from individuals donating to our Just Giving Campaign page, as well as offline, and from the business community.

“What is really important for Côr Meibion De Cymru is the cause – Alzheimer’s Society Cymru. It’s so important to develop awareness of all aspects of dementia as it affects a growing number of us.

“My father died of Vascular Dementia back in 2014 and it was not an easy path, to put it mildly, for him or the family around him, and at the time we lacked the awareness of the illness to act as effectively and compassionately as we might have done if we’d understood early on what was happening and what he was going through.

“When you consider that 1 in 3 people living with dementia are undiagnosed, awareness, research and commitment to beat dementia has to be a priority for us all and this is a wonderful cause to be supporting.”

For more information, visit the choir’s Facebook page and their site here.