Malnourished dog found tied to a tree on golf course

Stephen Price

A Welsh animal rehoming centre is appealing for information after a malnourished lurcher was found tied to a tree at a Welsh golf course.

The male lurcher had been found in a “heart-wrenching situation” at Tredegar Park Golf Course, Newport, tied by his neck with a piece of blue wire to a tree, and is currently being supported by All Creatures Great and Small, one of Wales’ largest animal rehoming charities.

The charity, based in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, wrote: “This poor boy, only about a year old, is severely underweight, malnourished, anaemic, and critically dehydrated. His body is covered in scab wounds, and he is so weak that he can barely hold himself up.

“With a dangerously low body temperature, we’ve wrapped him in a jumper and are rushing him to the vet for urgent care. He needs immediate medical attention to survive!

“This sweet dog has no microchip and no collar, leaving us to fear he was callously abandoned.

“If you have ANY information about this heartbreaking case, please contact us right away.”

Animal abandonment

Along with other charities, including the RSPCA, All Creatures Great and Small has seen a huge rise in animal neglect and abandonment cases.

Animal charities have blamed lockdown, with a surge of people buying dogs they later lost interest in and time for, as well as the ongoing cost of living crisis.

An RSPCA spokesperson shared: “Our centres up and down the country are absolutely full, and we’re also taking animals into private boarding.

“So when our teams are out there, they rescue animals and we haven’t got space.”

Later that day, All Creatures Great and Small shared an emotional update, writing: “Our lurcher, now named Rudi, has begun treatment at the vets and has been placed on a strict meal plan, requiring him to be fed 6 times a day, even throughout the night and into the early mornings.

“He needs 24/7 supervision as we carefully reintroduce food to prevent the serious risks of re-feeding syndrome.”

Appeal

Refeeding syndrome in dogs is a life-threatening condition caused by the rapid reintroduction of food to a severely malnourished dog, leading to dangerous fluid and electrolyte imbalances, especially low phosphorus (hypophosphatemia), potassium (hypokalemia), and magnesium (hypomagnesemia).

This can cause organ dysfunction, including heart failure and anemia, and requires careful, slow feeding of small, high-energy meals, supplemented with vitamins and electrolytes.

The post continued: “This sweet boy weighs only 11kg, the same as a male French bulldog, and the worry for his wellbeing weighs heavily on our hearts.

“We are truly grateful for any assistance towards his care and vet bills. Even the smallest contribution, such as £1, can significantly impact his recovery and well-being.

“Please click the link below to support Rudi during this critical time.

“We’ll keep you updated on his journey, but the next few days are absolutely vital for him.

“Your generosity means the world to us, thank you.”

To help support All Creatures Great and Small and their mission to support Rudi and other animals, please click here.