Man, 102, in critical condition after alleged pub assault

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A 102-year-old man is in a critical condition after allegedly being assaulted at a pub.

Emergency services were called to the Crow’s Nest in Cwmbran, South Wales, at about 10.25pm on August 1 and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 56-year-old man from Llanelli was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault and has since been released under investigation.

Gwent Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the pub between 10pm and 11pm on the night of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault at The Crow’s Nest pub in Cwmbran at about 10.25pm on Saturday August 1.

“Officers attended along with crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service and a 102-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in critical condition.

“A 56-year-old man from Llanelli was arrested on suspicion of Section 20 assault and has since been released under investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the force by calling 101 quoting log reference 2600249432.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website.

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