Man, 27, appears in court accused of murder in Welsh town

A man has appeared in court accused of killing another man in a Welsh town.

Liam Bennett, 27, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murder of Idris Squires.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, at around 6.15am on May 15 after a man was left with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

On Saturday, magistrate Wayne Crocker said Bennett, of Oak Tree Lane, Gilwern, would be remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.

He told Bennett: “This court can’t deal with your case.

“Your case is now going to be adjourned and sent to Cardiff Crown Court.”

During the brief hearing, Bennett was represented by Rod Young, while James Subbiani appeared for the prosecution.

On Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Ellen Joslyn of Gwent Police said: “We would like to thank the community for their support whilst we investigate the circumstances of this tragic death.

“We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning to our communities.

“While our inquiries continue over the coming days, you are likely to see an increased number of officers in the area.”

Gwent Police has asked anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from Old Hereford Road or Underhill Crescent and the surrounding area around the time of the incident.

The force can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2600151351.