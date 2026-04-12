Man, 27, charged with murder over Sullivan stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after the stabbing of Finbar Sullivan in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Sullivan, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death in a fight at the view point in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday 7 April.

On Sunday, Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, was charged with murder.

The Metropolitan Police said Ogunyankinnu, of Southbury Road in Enfield, who was arrested on Friday, will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr Sullivan’s father, Christopher Sullivan, 65, the Merthyr-born singer with influential ’80s band Blue Rondo à la Turk, previously told the Daily Mail his son had gone to Primrose Hill to use a new camera he had got for his birthday.

“This is the worst tragedy I could ever imagine,” he told the newspaper on Thursday.

“He’s my only son… I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced.”

He added: “I’m so broken-hearted, I can’t believe it.

“He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He was just a really lovely person.”

Mr Sullivan said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action, police said.

Officers continue to urge anyone who may have relevant information to upload it to the Met’s online major incident portal or to call 101 and quote reference 6448/07Apr.