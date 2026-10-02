Man, 87, faces no further action over 1993 farmhouse double murder

Rod Minchin, Press Association

Police are taking no further action against an 87-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a couple more than 30 years ago.

Harry and Megan Tooze were found dead in a cowshed with gunshot wounds at their farmhouse, Ty Ar y Waun, in Llanharry, near Cardiff, on July 26 1993.

South Wales Police began a forensic review of the case in 2023 in the hope of uncovering new evidence about the murders of Mr Tooze, 64, and Mrs Tooze, 67.

A man was arrested in December last year as part of the investigation and he has now been told he will face no further action.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said the family of Mr and Mrs Tooze were being kept updated.

“We remain committed to solving these dreadful murders which happened more than three decades ago,” he said.

“It is never too late to come forward. Even with this passage of time I appeal to anyone who has any information about the murders to come forward and speak to us because information they have may help us get justice for the family.”

The couple left the house to collect their pensions in Llanharry on the morning of July 26 1993.

Two gunshots were heard by neighbours at about 1.30pm, but emergency services were not alerted because the noise was considered normal on a farm.

Police were called when a regular phone call from their daughter went unanswered and they found the bodies of the couple in a cowshed.

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