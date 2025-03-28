Man admits attacking officers with Molotov cocktail outside police station

A man with a grudge against authority has admitted attacking police officers as he ran amok outside a Welsh police station armed with a Molotov cocktail, a knife, a hatchet and a wooden pole.

Alexander Dighton, 28, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to 10 charges relating to the incident at Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

On January 31, he was captured on CCTV arriving across the street from the station carrying a large rucksack and a long wooden pole.

Shortly before 7pm, he lit a fire bomb and threw it at a police van.

When it failed to ignite, he poured the contents of a second bottle on the van bonnet and tried to set it alight.

He went on to use the wooden pole to smash the van windows. The pole splintered before he turned his attention to target another police vehicle.

Challenged

South Wales Police officers challenged him outside the station after the disturbance.

Dighton, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, ignored orders to drop his weapon and approached an officer saying: “I’m fed up, I’m done.”

The defendant, who was wearing body armour, was tasered and sprayed to little or no effect as he attacked police officers who tried to restrain him.

He swung the pole at one officer, punched one in the head and stabbed another in the leg.

Two of the three injured officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

On being arrested, Dighton said: “I have been damned from birth.”

He went on to admit his actions saying he was motivated by an anti-government ideology but denied intending to kill a police officer.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey, Dighton declined the opportunity to be legally represented despite being told the maximum sentence for some of the charges was life in prison.

Authority

He told Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb: “Authority is not my problem. It’s the use of authority which to me is the problem, the use of authority I have seen since I was 15, that’s my problem.”

The senior judge asked him again if he would like to delay the case so he could take legal advice.

The defendant replied: “That will be all right, thank you. I perfectly understand it.”

He admitted the attempted murder of Detective Constable Jack Cotton, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Sergeant Richard Coleman, assaulting Pc Joshua Emlyn and threatening Pc Stephanie Fleming with an adapted wooden pole.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted arson of a police van, two counts of damaging police property and having an adapted wooden pole, a knife and a hatchet.

The court was told he had no previous convictions and there was a question whether he had Asperger syndrome or an autism spectrum disorder.

Dighton was remanded into custody to be sentenced on May 13.

Asked if he understood, the softly spoken, bearded defendant told the judge: “It seems perfectly salient.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

