Man admits murder of woman who disappeared after leaving work

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death.

Alireza Askari, 42, admitted murdering Paria Veisi, 37, during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Ms Veisi was last seen alive leaving work in April last year and was found dead at a property in the Penylan area of the city.

Askari, of Penylan, Cardiff, has also pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

He is due to be sentenced on February 13 at Swansea Crown Court.

Addressing Askari, Mrs Justice Stacey said: “Well done for pleading guilty, better late than never.

“It will be reflected to some extent in the sentencing exercise.”

A further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was ordered to lie on file.

His co-defendant, Maryam Delavary, 48, of Australia Road, White City Estate, west London, previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

South Wales Police said Ms Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff on April 12 2025.

An inquest opening in May last year heard the provisional cause of death was stab wounds to the neck and upper chest.