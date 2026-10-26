Man admits murdering mother-of-four

A man has admitted killing a mother-of-four described as the “foundation” of her family.

Albert Williams, 66, of Newport, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday to murdering Charlene Dowsell in the south Wales city earlier this year.

Emergency services, including firearms officers, attended a report of an altercation outside a property on St Vincent Road in the early hours of 18 July.

Ms Dowsell was pronounced dead by paramedics a short distance away near Chepstow Road.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, told Williams on Monday: “Now that you have pleaded guilty to the offence of murder, of course the only sentence that can be passed on you is one of life imprisonment.”

Williams was told he would be sentenced on 21 December.

In a tribute following her death, Ms Dowsell’s family said: “They say time will heal, but time will never change how we as a family feel.

“You’re so loved by everyone that really knew you. You have left us broken-hearted – we are all in shock.

“We don’t know what to do but we are finding comfort in memories we have of you. You did not deserve what you went through our girl.

“Losing our daughter at such a young age, she was the foundation to our family and without her it’s difficult to know what to do and what comes next.

“Four children without a mum is just heartbreaking.”

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