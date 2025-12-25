Man admitts stealing almost £30,000 worth of electrical tools from Aberystwyth shop

A man from London has admitted stealing almost £30,000 worth of electrical tools during a burglary at a shop in Aberystwyth.

Christopher Cole, 48, of Hackney, pleaded guilty to burglary after targeting CEF Electrical on the town’s Glan Yr Afon Industrial Estate. Dyfed-Powys Police said the offence took place sometime between 3pm on Sunday 29 September and 7.15am on Monday 30 September 2024.

Officers were alerted after the shop owner arrived to open the premises on the Monday morning and discovered significant damage to the building.

The front door had been smashed and wiring connected to the alarm system had been deliberately cut.

Inside, a large quantity of high-value electrical equipment, including specialist power tools, had been stolen. The total value of the items taken was estimated at close to £30,000.

Police attended the scene and carried out a detailed investigation, securing forensic evidence and conducting CCTV and door-to-door enquiries in the surrounding area. Footage from nearby cameras showed a vehicle arriving at the business at around 11.30pm on the Sunday evening and returning again at approximately 1am.

Further checks revealed the vehicle was linked to Cole. DNA evidence recovered from a broken windowpane at the premises also placed him at the scene.

Cole was subsequently circulated as a wanted suspect.

Following extensive enquiries, he was arrested by Hampshire Police in Rugby on Wednesday 19 November 2025. He was later transferred to Aberystwyth police station, where he was interviewed by officers.

He was charged with burglary and released on conditional bail. At a recent court hearing, Cole pleaded guilty to the offence. He is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 30 January 2026.

PC Joe Roberts, the officer in the case, said the burglary had caused considerable disruption for the business and its staff.

“This was a serious offence committed by a man who believed he could travel into our force area and target a local business for his own financial gain,” he said.

“The impact of this crime on the business and its employees has understandably been significant. I hope this outcome reassures the local community that Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate travelling criminals operating in our area.

“We now await sentencing, and I would like to thank all officers involved in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”