Man and teenager arrested after assault on schoolboy shared online

A man and a teenager have been arrested after a schoolboy was allegedly assaulted in an attack filmed and posted on social media.

Gwent Police said two people – a man aged 30 and a 13-year-old boy – have been arrested in connection with the incident in Lliswerry.

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while the boy was held on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The pair, who are both from Cwmbran, remain in custody.

Investigation

The force said an investigation was launched on Wednesday after a video was posted on social media appearing to show a schoolboy being assaulted.

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said: “We have identified the young person in the video, and officers continue to support him as our enquiries continue.

“We now believe the incident took place between 3.10pm to 3.20pm on a footbridge over Spytty Road, Lliswerry.

“On Thursday evening, officers arrested two people in connection with the investigation.

“We’re also continuing to liaise with staff at nearby Lliswerry High School in connection with enquiries regarding a separate assault that reportedly took place earlier in the day.

“I would like to thank the community for the information they’ve given us up to now.

“We understand the concern that incidents of this nature can cause, and that residents will want to express these concerns.

“But we must also stress that everyone needs to consider the tone and language they use when posting on social media.

“We would encourage people not to speculate or identify anyone thought to be involved as this is now a live investigation, and such comments can have an impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.”

Full investigation

In a joint statement, Lliswerry High School headteacher Julia Fitzgerald and Mark Howells, the chair of governors, said: “We are aware of a serious incident that took place involving some of our learners.

“Rest assured that it has been reported to the police, and we will ensure a full investigation is carried out in cooperation with the police and the local authority.”

